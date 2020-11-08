Trump supporters

TikTokers Post Videos of Themselves Appearing to Troll Trump Voter Fraud Hotline

Woman told hotline she had gone down to Georgia and, "I was in line to vote and...this guy challenged me to a fiddle competition"

Trump supporters demonstrate at the Michigan state capitol
John Moore/Getty Images

Once again, TikTok users are attempting to troll President Donald Trump by calling into a hotline for voter fraud started by his campaign, and making false, and often silly, reports to clog the lines.

Even before the ballot counting began, Trump had made false claims about voter fraud. Those claims have led to accusations of vote-rigging, protests at counting centers and false declarations of victory from Trump.

The campaign set up a voter fraud hotline for citizens to report any shady goings on they noticed at their respective voting stations.

Politics

world leaders 47 mins ago

Mexico, Brazil Leaders Silent as World Congratulates Biden

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Former President George W. Bush Congratulates Biden, Harris on White House Win

"Help stop voter suppression, irregularities and fraud," read a post on Twitter from Trump's son Eric Trump, promoting the hotline. "Tell us what you're seeing."

But TikTok saw the hotline as an opportunity to mess with the campaign.

On Twitter, Alex Hirsch, creator of the Disney Channel series "Gravity Falls," posted videos of himself trolling the line as characters from his show.

"I went in there, and I had a big ol' sack and I just started taking ballots out of the box, and, you know, I didn't even try to hide it," Hirsch can be heard saying in one of the videos.

The two videos posted by Hirsch to Twitter have around 500,000 views.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the prank calls to the hotline.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Trump supportersTikTokTrump campaign
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us