Several Boats Sink During Parade for President Trump on Texas Lake

There were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph or less, according to the National Weather Service

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff's office in Texas says "several" boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

"We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank," but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on Lake Travis, according to sheriff's spokesperson Kristen Dark.

The cause is under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act, Dark said.

"We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these," sinkings, Dark said.

Weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph or less.

"The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds," Yura said.

Lake Travis is an approximately 19,000-acre impoundment about 12 miles northwest of Austin.

