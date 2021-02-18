Photos Appear to Show Sen. Ted Cruz Flew to Cancun Amid Texas' Winter Storm Struggles

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state struggles with a winter weather crisis that has left many residents struggling without power, photos posted to social media appear to show.

The high-profile Republican lawmaker went with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations. The source said Cruz was expected to return on Thursday,

Photos posted by social media users on Wednesday purportedly show a masked Cruz boarding a plane in Houston and then flying to Cancun, Mexico.

Hours after thousands of posts on Twitter shared those photos, other images showed someone with the Republican’s last name and first initial of his legal first name — Rafael — standing by for a flight from Cancun back to Houston later Thursday morning, CNBC reported.

A Houston Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Cruz’s staff contacted the department on Wednesday afternoon to request law enforcement assistance for the senator while at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“They reached out to us, let us know that he was going to be arriving and could we assist, so upon his arrival to the Houston airport we monitored his movements,” the spokesperson told NBC News.

Spokespersons for Cruz’s office have not responded to multiple requests for comment from NBC News and the Associated Press.

The revelation opens Cruz to significant criticism in Texas and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024. The two-term senator's current term expires in early 2025.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas woke up Thursday to a fourth day without power, and a water crisis was unfolding after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities.

Texas officials ordered 7 million people — one-quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state — to boil tap water before drinking the water, after days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.