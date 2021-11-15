Vermont

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy Won't Seek Reelection

Leahy, the U.S. Senate's longest-serving member, does not intend to seek reelection

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is retiring, he announced Monday.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference to make the announcement at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington. Leahy has served Vermont in the Senate since the mid-1970s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It’s time to put down the gavel. It’s time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter,” Leahy said. “It’s time to come home.”

Leahy planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, said David Carle, Leahy’s press secretary.

Politics

CONGRESS 2 hours ago

Trump Ally Bannon Taken Into Custody on Contempt Charges

Beto O'Rourke 3 hours ago

Beto O'Rourke Steps Into Texas Gubernatorial Race

Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the senior-most member of both the Judiciary and Agriculture committees.

No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy.

Leahy’s campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontpoliticsSenatorpatrick leahy
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us