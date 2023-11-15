Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin says he ‘absolutely' would consider a presidential run

Manchin shared the statement in an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker

By NBC News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., inched closer Wednesday to confirming that he could run for president.

"I will do anything I can to help my country, and you're saying, 'Does that mean you would consider it?' Absolutely," Manchin said in an exclusive interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker.

"Every American should consider it if they're in a position to help save the country," he added.

Manchin said he first has to explore whether there's an appetite among voters for a moderate candidate like him.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure, to mobilize that moderate sensible, common-sense middle," he said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Joe Manchin
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us