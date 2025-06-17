The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
TikTok

Trump set to grant another extension to avoid TikTok disruption

The social media platform is technically prohibited under U.S. law unless it can find an American buyer.

By Monica Alba and Dennis Romero | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump will extend a deadline for the owner of social media platform TikTok to find a U.S. buyer so that it can remain operating in the country, the White House said Tuesday.

Trump plans to sign an executive order this week that will keep the platform, which has about 170 million U.S. users, running despite a bipartisan law banning it over national security concerns.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The law requires the app’s Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell it to a non-Chinese buyer or face a nationwide prohibition.

In April, the president extended an earlier deadline by 75 days to avoid disruption for the app.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Chinese social media app REDNote is at the top of Apple's app store, underscoring concerns that TikTok will soon be effectively banned in the U.S., according to CNBC.

"As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Tuesday.

The order will give ByteDance an additional 90 days to comply with the law, which was upheld early this year by the Supreme Court.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

FBI 2 hours ago

Kash Patel feeds 2020 election conspiracy theories with documents about unverified tip

Immigration 4 hours ago

Spanish-language journalist who documents immigration raids detained by ICE after protest arrest

"This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure," Leavitt said.

Earlier Tuesday, the president said that any divestiture deal would "probably have to get China approval, but I think we'll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

TikTok
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us