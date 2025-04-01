The Trump Administration

Live updates: Republicans seek tariff exemptions and express concern over Trump trade war

House Agriculture Committee chair Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., told NBC News he has asked the White House to exempt certain goods.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Trump is expected to impose duties as early as Wednesday on imports from all countries. 
  • Several GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill are seeking last-minute carveouts to blunt the impact of those tariffs.
  • Elections in Florida and Wisconsin have become key tests of Trump's political standing two months into his second White House term.
  • Tuesday's race is for a swing seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a technically nonpartisan election that has drawn at least $90 million in spending. 

President Donald Trump is expected to impose duties as early as Wednesday on imports from all countries, and some Republicans have expressed concern over the trade war. Follow along for live updates.

