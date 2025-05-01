Live updates: Trump joining prayer event, giving Alabama commencement address

What to Know
- President Donald Trump is participating in a National Day of Prayer event this morning. The president will then join the swearing in of the U.S. ambassador to Italy in the afternoon before delivering a commencement speech at the University of Alabama tonight.
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, will hold a news conference this morning on "restoring common sense." The White House did not provide details on what will be discussed.
- The White House said it signed an economic partnership with Ukraine that includes an agreement on the ownership and extraction of natural resources from the war-torn nation.
- Former Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the national spotlight with a speech in San Francisco, where she criticized Trump's agenda.
Trump is scheduled to take part in a prayer event, join the swearing in of the U.S. ambassador to Italy and deliver a commencement speech at the University of Alabama today. Follow along for live updates.