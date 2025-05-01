Live updates: Trump joining prayer event, giving Alabama commencement address

What to Know President Donald Trump is participating in a National Day of Prayer event this morning. The president will then join the swearing in of the U.S. ambassador to Italy in the afternoon before delivering a commencement speech at the University of Alabama tonight.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, will hold a news conference this morning on "restoring common sense." The White House did not provide details on what will be discussed.

The White House said it signed an economic partnership with Ukraine that includes an agreement on the ownership and extraction of natural resources from the war-torn nation.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the national spotlight with a speech in San Francisco, where she criticized Trump's agenda.

