Live updates: U.S. and China to hold trade talks in London

The talks are due to last at least a day.

By NBC Staff

This combination of pictures created on May 14, 2020 shows recent portraits of China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.
Dan Kitwood and Nicholas Kamm / various sources / AFP) (Photo by DAN KITWOODNICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump spoke at length with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday in an attempt to put relations back on track.
  • The U.K. government says it is providing the venue and logistics but is not involved in the talks.
  • Starting today, nationals of 12 countries — including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — will be barred from entering the United States after a Trump administration executive order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET.
  • Protesters against federal immigration raids were ordered to leave downtown Los Angeles overnight as law enforcement shot less-lethal rounds.

High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London today to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy. Follow along for live updates

