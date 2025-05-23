The Trump Administration

Live updates: ‘Investment, not tariffs,' says Japan's PM following talks with Trump

The U.S. is charging a 25% tariff on imports of autos, a mainstay of Japan’s trade with the U.S. and a key driver of growth for the economy.

By NBC Staff

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Ramaphosa said “We are essentially here to reset the relationship between the United States and South Africa.” Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What to Know

  • Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that he held telephone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and agreed to hold “productive" discussions at an upcoming tariff talks between the two sides.
  • The Supreme Court ruled that Trump can fire top officials at independent agencies while noting that its ruling does not apply to the Federal Reserve. Trump frequently directs his economic criticism at Fed chair Jerome Powell.
  • The Trump administration on Thursday halted Harvard’s ability to enroll international students amid an ongoing standoff between the government and the Ivy League school.

Follow along for live updates.

