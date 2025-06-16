What to Know
- Israel and Iran have begun a new round of attacks, as the conflict between the two enters its fourth day.
- Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel's sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure.
- At least 224 people have been killed since Israel began striking Iran on Friday, Iranian state media reported, with civilians making up more than 90% of the casualties.
- President Donald Trump said it's "time for a deal" between Israel and Iran.
Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, setting off air raid sirens nationwide as emergency services reported at least five dead and dozens wounded. Follow along for live updates.