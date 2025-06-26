Live updates: Hegseth defends U.S. strikes on Iran, scolds press for reporting early intel assessment of damage

What to Know
- President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted U.S. strikes delivered a crushing blow to Iran’s nuclear program.
- The Defense Intelligence Agency said a leaked Iran assessment is not a final conclusion and that the authors had low confidence in their findings.
- Trump officials to give first classified briefing to Congress on Iran strikes
- Trump will hold an event at the White House on Thursday afternoon to urge the Senate to pass his massive tax and spending cuts package before a Fourth of July deadline.
Thursday's news conference comes ahead of a classified briefing with Senators and top national security officials as many question President Donald Trump's decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites — and whether those strikes were ultimately successful. Follow along for live updates.