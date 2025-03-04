The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump addresses Congress for first time since return to White House

Follow along for live updates as Trump addresses Congress at 9 p.m. ET

By NBC Staff

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2025.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

Watch NBC News coverage of Trump's address in the player above at 9 p.m. ET and follow along below for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump AdministrationCongress
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us