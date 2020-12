It's fair to say this will be a working weekend for San Diego's newly elected mayor, Todd Gloria, who took over leadership of the city on Thursday.

San Diego is facing the largest budget deficit in city history, thanks to the pandemic, and other challenges as well. Still, Gloria is sounding optimistic about recovery and the city's future.

Watch the video below for the complete interview:

