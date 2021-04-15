Mayor Gloria to Unveil Proposed Budget

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is faced with an existing budget shortfall amplified by a devastating pandemic that wiped out the city's economy when he announces his proposed budget for first time on Thursday.

The city of San Diego is facing an at least $86 million shortfall amid the pandemic, according to 2020 estimates.

Gloria said that his Fiscal Year 2022 budget will focus on getting San Diegans back to work and back on track. His budget, the city said, is expected to fund investments that will jumpstart the local economy.

The mayor is proposing his budget focus on six key areas, including creating jobs, homelessness, public safety, future endeavors, climate change and core services.

He's expected to detail his budget plan at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The event will be livestreamed in the player above.

