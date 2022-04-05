LIST: Where to Vote, Drop Off Your Ballot For Today's Special Election

It's Election Day for the special election to find a replacement representative for the 80th Assembly District.
The 80th Assembly District encompasses the southern part of San Diego and most of Chula Vista and National City and about 250,000 registered voters received a ballot through the mail for the special election.
If you're still holding on to your ballot, you have three options. Here's what to know:
OPTION 1: Mail it in
Voters can fill out that ballot at home and return the signed, sealed and dated envelope through the mail.
If you chose to return the envelope through the mail, you must ensure it will be postmarked no later than April 5, 2022.
If there is a chance it will not, opt to drop off your ballot in person.
OPTION 2: Drop it off
You can still fill out your ballot at home with this option. Just sign, seal and date the envelope and bring it to any ballot drop-off location or vote center.
Ballot Drop Off locations
All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day
|Bonita - 91902
|Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library
|4375 Bonita Rd
|Corpus Christi Parish
|450 Corral Canyon Rd
|Chula Vista - 91910
|Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch
|365 F St
|First United Methodist Church
|1200 E H St
|Norman Park Senior Center
|270 F St
|Office of the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk
|590 3rd Ave
|Chula Vista - 91911
|Otay Recreation Center
|3554 Main St
|South Chula Vista Library
|389 Orange Ave
|National City - 91950
|Lincoln Acres Branch Library
|2725 Granger Ave
|National City Public Library
|1401 National City Blvd
|San Diego - 92105
|City Heights/Weingart Library
|3795 Fairmount Ave
|San Diego - 92113
|Barrio Station
|2175 Newton Ave
|Logan Heights Library
|567 S 28th St
|San Diego - 92114
|Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library
|5148 Market St
|San Diego - 92154
|Otay Mesa-Nestor Library
|3003 Coronado Ave
|California DMV
|6111 Business Center Ct
|San Diego - 92173
|San Ysidro Library
|4235 Beyer Blvd
|Additional Locations
|Chula Vista - 91915
|Chula Vista Public Library
|2015 Birch Rd Ste 409
|Imperial Beach - 91932
|Imperial Beach Branch Library
|810 Imperial Beach Blvd
|San Diego - 92123
|Office of the Assessor/Recorder/
County Clerk (24-hour)
|9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
|Registrar of Voters
|5600 Overland Ave
Vote Centers
All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day
|Chula Vista - 91910
|Chula Vista Middle School-Auditorium
|415 5th Ave
|Southwestern Community College-Building 18A-Room 214
|900 Otay Lakes Rd, Lot A
|Chula Vista - 91911
|Castle Park Elementary School-MPR
|25 Emerson St
|National City - 91950
|Camacho Recreation Center-Gym
|1810 E 22nd St
|San Diego - 92102
|Webster School-Auditorium
|4801 Elm St
|San Diego - 92105
|Mid-City Community-Gymnasium
|4302 Landis St
|San Diego - 92113
|Southcrest Recreation Center-Meeting Room 1
|4149 Newton Ave
|San Diego - 92154
|Montgomery High School-Library
|3250 Palm Ave
|San Diego - 92154
|Colonel Irving Salomon Community Center-Game Room
|179 Diza Rd
OPTION 3: Vote in Person
If you prefer not to use your mail-in ballot, not a problem. Head to any of the Vote Center locations above to secure a traditional voting ballot. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m. (when the polls close), you will be allowed to vote.