LIST: Where to Vote, Drop Off Your Ballot For Today's Special Election

It's Election Day for the special election to find a replacement representative for the 80th Assembly District.

The 80th Assembly District encompasses the southern part of San Diego and most of Chula Vista and National City and about 250,000 registered voters received a ballot through the mail for the special election.

If you're still holding on to your ballot, you have three options. Here's what to know:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

OPTION 1: Mail it in

Voters can fill out that ballot at home and return the signed, sealed and dated envelope through the mail.

If you chose to return the envelope through the mail, you must ensure it will be postmarked no later than April 5, 2022.

If there is a chance it will not, opt to drop off your ballot in person.

OPTION 2: Drop it off

You can still fill out your ballot at home with this option. Just sign, seal and date the envelope and bring it to any ballot drop-off location or vote center.

Ballot Drop Off locations

All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

Bonita - 91902 Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library 4375 Bonita Rd Corpus Christi Parish 450 Corral Canyon Rd Chula Vista - 91910 Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch 365 F St First United Methodist Church 1200 E H St Norman Park Senior Center 270 F St Office of the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk 590 3rd Ave Chula Vista - 91911 Otay Recreation Center 3554 Main St South Chula Vista Library 389 Orange Ave National City - 91950 Lincoln Acres Branch Library 2725 Granger Ave National City Public Library 1401 National City Blvd San Diego - 92105 City Heights/Weingart Library 3795 Fairmount Ave San Diego - 92113 Barrio Station 2175 Newton Ave Logan Heights Library 567 S 28th St San Diego - 92114 Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library 5148 Market St San Diego - 92154 Otay Mesa-Nestor Library 3003 Coronado Ave California DMV 6111 Business Center Ct San Diego - 92173 San Ysidro Library 4235 Beyer Blvd Additional Locations Chula Vista - 91915 Chula Vista Public Library 2015 Birch Rd Ste 409 Imperial Beach - 91932 Imperial Beach Branch Library 810 Imperial Beach Blvd San Diego - 92123 Office of the Assessor/Recorder/

County Clerk (24-hour) 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Registrar of Voters 5600 Overland Ave

Vote Centers

All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

Chula Vista - 91910 Chula Vista Middle School-Auditorium 415 5th Ave Southwestern Community College-Building 18A-Room 214 900 Otay Lakes Rd, Lot A Chula Vista - 91911 Castle Park Elementary School-MPR 25 Emerson St National City - 91950 Camacho Recreation Center-Gym 1810 E 22nd St San Diego - 92102 Webster School-Auditorium 4801 Elm St San Diego - 92105 Mid-City Community-Gymnasium 4302 Landis St San Diego - 92113 Southcrest Recreation Center-Meeting Room 1 4149 Newton Ave San Diego - 92154 Montgomery High School-Library 3250 Palm Ave San Diego - 92154 Colonel Irving Salomon Community Center-Game Room 179 Diza Rd

OPTION 3: Vote in Person

If you prefer not to use your mail-in ballot, not a problem. Head to any of the Vote Center locations above to secure a traditional voting ballot. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m. (when the polls close), you will be allowed to vote.