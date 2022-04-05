Politically Speaking

LIST: Where to Vote, Drop Off Your Ballot For Today's Special Election

If you're still holding on to your ballot, you have three options. Here's what to know

San Diego County ballot
NBC 7

It's Election Day for the special election to find a replacement representative for the 80th Assembly District.

The 80th Assembly District encompasses the southern part of San Diego and most of Chula Vista and National City and about 250,000 registered voters received a ballot through the mail for the special election.

Last Day to Vote in 80th Assembly District's Special Election

OPTION 1: Mail it in

Voters can fill out that ballot at home and return the signed, sealed and dated envelope through the mail.

If you chose to return the envelope through the mail, you must ensure it will be postmarked no later than April 5, 2022.

If there is a chance it will not, opt to drop off your ballot in person.

OPTION 2: Drop it off

You can still fill out your ballot at home with this option. Just sign, seal and date the envelope and bring it to any ballot drop-off location or vote center.

Ballot Drop Off locations
All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

Bonita - 91902
Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library4375 Bonita Rd
Corpus Christi Parish450 Corral Canyon Rd
Chula Vista - 91910
Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch365 F St
First United Methodist Church1200 E H St
Norman Park Senior Center270 F St
Office of the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk590 3rd Ave
Chula Vista - 91911
Otay Recreation Center3554 Main St
South Chula Vista Library389 Orange Ave
National City - 91950
Lincoln Acres Branch Library2725 Granger Ave
National City Public Library1401 National City Blvd
San Diego - 92105
City Heights/Weingart Library3795 Fairmount Ave
San Diego - 92113
Barrio Station2175 Newton Ave
Logan Heights Library567 S 28th St
San Diego - 92114
Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library5148 Market St
San Diego - 92154
Otay Mesa-Nestor Library3003 Coronado Ave
California DMV6111 Business Center Ct
San Diego - 92173
San Ysidro Library4235 Beyer Blvd
Additional Locations
Chula Vista - 91915
Chula Vista Public Library2015 Birch Rd Ste 409
Imperial Beach - 91932
Imperial Beach Branch Library810 Imperial Beach Blvd
San Diego - 92123
Office of the Assessor/Recorder/
County Clerk (24-hour)		9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Registrar of Voters5600 Overland Ave

Vote Centers
All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

Chula Vista - 91910
Chula Vista Middle School-Auditorium415 5th Ave
Southwestern Community College-Building 18A-Room 214900 Otay Lakes Rd, Lot A
Chula Vista - 91911
Castle Park Elementary School-MPR25 Emerson St
National City - 91950
Camacho Recreation Center-Gym1810 E 22nd St
San Diego - 92102
Webster School-Auditorium4801 Elm St
San Diego - 92105
Mid-City Community-Gymnasium4302 Landis St
San Diego - 92113
Southcrest Recreation Center-Meeting Room 14149 Newton Ave
San Diego - 92154
Montgomery High School-Library3250 Palm Ave
San Diego - 92154
Colonel Irving Salomon Community Center-Game Room179 Diza Rd

OPTION 3: Vote in Person

If you prefer not to use your mail-in ballot, not a problem. Head to any of the Vote Center locations above to secure a traditional voting ballot. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m. (when the polls close), you will be allowed to vote.

