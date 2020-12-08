Joel Anderson Talks Priorities After Winning Tight District 2 County Supervisor's Race

It's the end of an era for District 2 and the beginning of a new one for the entire San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

After 27 years on the job, Dianne Jacob is out, with Joel Anderson taking over her seat. In addition, Anderson will be joined by two other new supervisors on a board that, for the first time in 30 years, has a democratic majority.

Anderson, a Republican, said the Democratic majority doesn't bother him.

"While we were elected by one-fifth of the county, we represent the entire county, and so I believe that it's not going to be partisan," Anderson said.

Anderson was elected to represent the county's largest supervisorial district, which includes parts of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee. Not surprisingly, he said that responding to the pandemic will be his top priority.

"I think we need to add more transparency," Anderson said. "I think if people were more privy to the insider information, they'd be more likely to wear a mask."

Anderson said the county should release information about community outbreaks but was cautious to give any specific plan for curbing the growing numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations until he gets more information.

"When we see the goal line changing all the time -- at one point, we shifted to nobody can get sick," Anderson said. "Well, how can we get to herd immunity if nobody is exposed? That doesn’t make any sense to me."

Anderson has worked with both Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Jim Desmond previously and said he knows they have different approaches on how to handle the pandemic.

"While Nathan is on one side and Jim is on the other side, I’m open to both schools of thought while I look at that data, but at the end of the day, I’m going to do what's best for San Diegans and my district," Anderson said.

In addition to COVID response, Supervisor-elect Anderson said he wants to decrease homelessness in San Diego County by 10% and create a climate action plan that can also address the lack of housing in our area.