GOP

More Than 100 Republican Former Officials to Seek Reforms, Threaten New Party

Group to call for GOP to "either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative"

In this April 13, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian crosses a street past the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A group of more than 100 influential Republicans plans to release a call for reforms within the GOP alongside a threat to form a new party if change isn't forthcoming, according to a person familiar with the effort.

The statement, set to be released Thursday, involves a “Call for American Renewal,” a credo that declares to "either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative." The push also will include a set of 13 yet-to-be-revealed principles that the signatories want to see the GOP embrace, NBC News reports.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is not the first group to form as the pro-Trump and traditional conservative factions of the Republican party remain at loggerheads. The new effort comes as a vote looms that is expected to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the House Republican No. 3 leadership spot for her refusal to stay silent about former President Donald Trump’s repeated election lies and his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

Politics

24 mins ago

House GOP Set to Oust Trump Critic Liz Cheney From Top Post

Russia 47 mins ago

Kremlin-Imposed Cuts at US Embassy Leave Thousands Adrift

The move was first reported by Reuters, which cites some of the people involved: Christine Todd Whitman, Tom Ridge, former Transportation Secretary Mary Peters and former GOP Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Reid Ribble of Wisconsin and Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma. Evan McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran as an independent during the 2016 presidential election, is also involved.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

GOP
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us