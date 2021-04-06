Mayor Gloria Advocates For 2020 Convention Center Ballot Measure to Be Passed

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria advocated Tuesday for a March 2020 ballot measure that got 65% of the vote to pass after the fact due to an appellate court ruling that established a simple majority as the new threshold for similar ballot items.

Measure C was a citizens' initiative placed before voters in March 2020 that sought to increase hotel taxes to fund upgrades to the San Diego Convention Center, to fund projects to combat homelessness and street repairs.

When Measure C was placed on the ballot, a two-thirds supermajority was needed for it to pass. It only received 65.24% of the vote, just shy of what was needed. But the mayor, city council and other backers argue that three recent rulings state a simple majority should have been sufficient for this ballot measure.

The city council is asking the court to sign off on its declaration that the ballot measure is approved.

"In light of the recent legal precedent, the city council should declare that Measure C was approved by voters and that we should pursue obtaining a court determination to ensure we can proceed with its implementation," Gloria said in a statement last week.

The mayor also said it would create thousands of jobs and reignite the tourism industry post-pandemic.

"Residents of San Diego put Measure C on the ballot with the belief that raising taxes on out-of-town visitors to expand the convention center would help launch our City into a new era of prosperity,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “Last year, voters agreed it was the right thing to do with an overwhelming majority of San Diegans voting yes. Today we have the opportunity to take the next step to jumpstart this project, while caring for those experiencing homelessness and helping working families rebuild their lives.”

A report from the San Diego City Council asking for Measure C's passage argues that the determination that a supermajority was needed was based on the city attorney's attempt to look at legal precedent of similar ballot measures at the time.

But, opposite decisions from California trial courts on the approval threshold for special taxes proposed by citizens' initiatives created ambiguity surrounding the approval threshold, the city council argued. Further, the report claims three appellate court rulings handed down since last March concluded a simple majority is enough.

According to the City Council report, Measure C could generate $6.8 billion in additional hotel tax revenue, including $4 billion for convention center upgrades, $2.1 billion for homelessness services and $700 million for street repairs.

Opponents to Measure C argued there were no guarantees that any money would be set aside for the homeless or road infrastructure.

At Tuesday's press conference, the mayor was joined by homeless advocates including Deacon Jim Vargas, President of Father Joe's Villages.

The city council never approved or rejected Measure C when it came time to adopt the results of the 2020 Primary Election. Instead, the city council said, "It is anticipated that the California Supreme Court will issue a final decision in the future resolving the ambiguity as to the vote threshold applicable to a special tax proposed by citizens’ initiative, and the California Supreme Court’s decision may impact Measure C."

The city council said it won't take any steps to implement Measure C until it gets a favorable court ruling.