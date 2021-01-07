Latest Updates: Facebook, Instagram Extend Block of Trump ‘Indefinitely'; FBI Seeking Help to ID Rioters

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement and confirmed Biden as the presidential election winner.

Look Back at How the Scene Unfolded Wednesday

A Slate journalist captured the moment protesters attempted to break into the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday by smashing the glass window panes of a door.

Scroll below for the latest developments:

Facebook, Instagram Extend Block on Trump's Accounts 'Indefinitely'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg announced Thursday the social media platform would be extending a block on President Donald Trump's account "indefinitely" after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the integrity of the election. The lockout also includes the company's other platform, Instagram.

Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform is "too great," following his incitement of a mob that later touched off a deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Trump’s account will be locked “for at least the next two weeks” but could remain locked indefinitely.

"We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks."

Twitter on Wednesday also temporarily locked President Trump’s account. It said Thursday that it had no news to report on further actions on Trump's account.

'I Can't Stay': Mulvaney Resigns After Capitol Riot

President Donald Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff resigned his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland on Thursday, saying “I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” CNBC reports.

Mulvaney joined a growing list of Trump administration officials who are leaving following the violent riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. The riot occurred after Trump addressed a massive rally in Washington fueled by the president’s repeated allegations that he lost the November election because of election fraud, which is not substantiated. A mob breached the Capitol building just as lawmakers were working to certify Electoral College votes in the election, sealing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Mulvaney said he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday night to tell him that he was resigning. He served as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 until March 2020. Before that, he was director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mick Mulvaney told CNBC, which was first to report the resignation. “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”

FBI Calls for Help Identifying Rioters Who Stormed US Capitol

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

Brawl Nearly Erupts on House Floor After Pa. Democrat Accuses GOP of Lying About His State's Votes

Conor Lamb, D-Pa., was making his speech against the objection to the electoral vote count in Pennsylvania when tempers flared.

A small group of House lawmakers came close to physically fighting early Thursday morning as the congressional count of electoral votes stretched into the wee hours and a Pennsylvania Democrat charged that Republicans had been telling “lies” about his state’s votes.

Rep. Morgan Griffiths, R-Va., objected after Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., said a breach of the Capitol by an angry mob earlier in the day was inspired by "the same lies you are hearing in this room tonight.”

"We know that that attack today, it didn't materialize out of nowhere, it was inspired by lies, the same lies that you're hearing in this room tonight," Lamb said. "And the members that are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves, their constituents should be ashamed of them."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down the objection and as Lamb continued to speak, Reps. Andy Harris, R-Md., and Colin Allred, D-Texas, shouted at each other from across the floor to "sit down" before confronting each other in the aisle.

Colleagues from both sides cleared their benches, with around a dozen lawmakers getting close to each other and arguing. The group quickly broke up when Pelosi called for order on the floor.

After Congressional Vote, Trump Pledges Orderly Transition of Power

President Donald Trump released a statement via Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino's Twitter early Thursday morning in which he pledged an orderly transition of power.

In his statement, the president again made false claims about the outcome of the election but said that this month will bring to end "the greatest first term in presidential history."

...fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

Trump's personal Twitter account had been locked by the social media company for posting messages that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. His Facebook and Instagram accounts were also later locked temporarily.

Congress Confirms Joe Biden’s Electoral College Win

Early Thursday morning, Congress finished counting the Electoral College votes and confirmed President-Elect Joe Biden’s win after a chaotic day that resulted in four deaths and forced lawmakers to evacuate the Capitol.

Despite the disruption and objections from Republicans to election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, members from both chambers were able to certify the Electoral College more than 14 hours after the process began.

Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president of the U.S. on January 20.