House Republican Posts Photo of His Family Holding Guns Days After Michigan School Shooting

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-K.Y., is facing backlash from Democrats after posting a Christmas photo on Saturday of his family smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school.

"Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo," Massie wrote on Twitter.

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged last Tuesday in the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit, Michigan, which killed four people and left seven others seriously wounded. Investigators allege that Crumbley began shooting after he left a bathroom and that he remained in the school's hallway until he was detained.

