impeachment

GOP Senators Turn to ‘Fidget Spinner’ Toys During Impeachment Trial

Restless senators, sitting through endless hours of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, now have an outlet: Fidget spinners, NBC News reported.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., handed out the toys to several of his fellow senators in the chamber before Thursday's trial proceedings got underway.

The presence of the toys — which might be a violation of Senate rules that senators must sit silently and listen to arguments during an impeachment trial — could be seen as a sign of some Republicans' disdain for the Democratic presentation of their case against Trump at the trial.

Burr was seen playing with a blue one while listening to arguments by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., an impeachment manager.

This article tagged under:

impeachment
