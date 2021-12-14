Three Fox News hosts texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 riot urging him to press former President Donald Trump to call off his mob of supporters clashing with police at the Capitol, the congressional committee investigating the attack revealed in newly released text messages.

The panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., read the texts from Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and Sean Hannity during a hearing to advance a measure referring Meadows to the Justice Department for a contempt of Congress charge over his refusal to testify.



"Mark, the president needs to tell the people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy," Ingraham texted, Cheney said.

"Can he make a statement asking people to leave the Capitol?" Hannity asked in a text.

A spokesperson for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

