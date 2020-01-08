Fact-Checking President Trump’s Address on Iran

Here is a look at some of the misleading statements made by President Donald Trump in a national address following Iran's attack on two military bases in Iraq that house American troops.

President Donald Trump: “Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish nuclear deal was signed in 2013 and they were given $150 billion not to mention $1.8 billion in cash.”

Trump repeated a frequent claim that the Obama administration gave Iran billions of dollars when in fact the money was owed to Iran.

As a fact check from The Associated Press in August noted, when Iran agreed to curb its nuclear development and sanctions against it were lifted, it got back $150 billion in assets abroad that had been frozen.

The second amount that Trump referred to, $1.8 billion, did come from the U.S. treasury, The AP reported. The United States settled an old IOU, outstanding from the 1970s, when Iran paid the United States for $400 million for military equipment that was never delivered because the government was overthrown. After the nuclear deal was reached, the United States agreed to pay the $400 million plus about $1.3 billion in interest.

In his address, Trump continued and claimed that Iranian missiles were paid for by funds made available by the Obama administration.

Trump: “Three months ago after destroying 100% of ISIS and its territorial caliphate, we killed the savage leader of ISIS, (Abu Baker) al-Baghdadi, who was responsible for so much death, including the mass beheadings of Christians, Muslims, and all who stood in his way. He was a monster. Al-Baghdadi was trying again to rebuild the ISIS caliphate and failed.”

FactCheck.org noted that in November that according to figures provided by Trump’s own administration, about half of the territory held by ISIS, had been regained by the Obama administration.

It is true that at its height ISIS held territory roughly the size of Britain, and it’s unlikely that it will regain that land, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace also wrote in November. But at the same time, there were as many as 18,000 ISIS fighters remaining in Syria and Iraq, according to a U.S. military report. The assassination of al-Baghdadi, the ISIS of leader, could be expected to only temporarily disrupt the group, it argued. And because most ISIS fighters are from Syria and Iraq and have been carrying out insurgent attacks, they likely will have an easier time adapting to shifts in power, it said.