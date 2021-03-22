Donald Trump Planning Return to Social Media With His Own Platform, Senior Adviser Says

Former President Donald Trump is planning a return to social media -- on his own platform, a senior adviser said Sunday on Fox News, but offered few additional details.

Trump was suspended from all the major social media platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others -- since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The former president was an incredibly active Twitter user and used social media to rally his base of supporters.

Jason Miller, who was a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told the network Sunday that Trump's platform would "completely change the game."

Miller said that "numerous companies" had approached Trump about social media opportunities.

Meanwhile, Twitter announced in a blog post last week that it is seeking input through a survey on how users believe it should handle world leaders' accounts and if they should be held to the same standards as other users.

That survey runs through April 12.