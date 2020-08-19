Watch the Best of DNC Night 3

Night three of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention was full of addresses from some of the nation's most prominent politicians and leaders.

Here are some of the top speeches from Wednesday night:

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., who was shot in the head in 2011 and spent years re-learning to walk and talk, spoke during a powerful segment on gun violence Wednesday night.

"But I have not lost my voice," she said. "America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words."

Estela, Daughter of US Marine and Deported Immigrant

The third night of the DNC featured 11-year-old Estela whose mom was deported shortly after her father, a U.S. Marine, voted for President Donald Trump. She delivered a searing critique of Trump, saying, "Now, my mom is gone. Instead of protecting us, you tore our world apart."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised former Vice President Joe Biden as someone who will lead on the "critical issue" of climate change as she spoke from New Mexico.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as speaker of the House, called out Trump for his "disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular" throughout his term.

Pelosi asked for the country to elect Biden and "rid the country of Trump's heartless disregard for America's goodness."

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former 2020 hopeful, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., delivered remarks from a classroom Wednesday night. In the background sat blocks spelling out "BLM," for the Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

In a nod to the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wore white for her DNC speech. She said Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris "give us so much to vote for" and criticized her 2016 presidential opponent Trump.

Former President Barack Obama

Trump's predecessor, former President Barack Obama, delivered a searing takedown of the current president while presenting Biden and Harris as the ones who will "lead this country out of these dark times." He also called on young people and those disillusioned with politics to vote, saying, "You can give our democracy new meaning. You can take it to a better place."

Vice President Nominee Kamala Harris

The first Black woman on a major party ticket, Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday night.

The California senator attacked the current president, saying, “Donald Trump's failure has cost lives and livelihoods." She later added, "Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose."

