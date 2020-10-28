nbc 7

Watch NBC 7's Live Election Day Coverage on NBC7.com, Roku or Apple TV

As soon as the polls close, catch continuous local coverage from 8 to 11 p.m. on NBC7.com or stream it through the NBC 7 app on Roku or Apple TV

Both NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will have Coverage You Count On before and after the polls close on Election Day.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's dedicated team of reporters will bring you the latest results for local and statewide races and measures, as well as coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

Start with NBC 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. for national coverage from the NBC News team. Watch on air, online or on NBC 7 apps.

Then, as soon as the polls close, catch continuous coverage from 8 to 11 p.m. on NBC7.com or stream it through the NBC 7 app on Roku or Apple TV. Download the apps by searching "NBC 7 San Diego" on either device.

Live coverage in Spanish will be streamed on Telemundo20.com and on T20's Roku and Apple TV apps. Download the apps by searching "NBC 7 San Diego" on either device.

NBC 7 has coverage you count on for the 2020 General Election. Get full Decision 2020 coverage here.

