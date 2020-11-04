50th District Race Between Campa-Najjar, Issa Close

One of the most closely watched races in San Diego County is in the East County's 50th Congressional District, where a seat is left vacant after disgraced former Congressmember Duncan D. Hunter resigned in light of a corruption scandal.

That's because the long-standing red district could flip if Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar secures enough of the votes against long-time Republican congressman Darrell Issa.

Issa had predicted a "decisive victory" on Election Night but that didn't seem to be the case. When the polls closed, Campa-Najjar held a lead of just thousands of votes over Issa. But as more tallies were released throughout the night, the margin slimmed -- at one point to less than 100 votes.

Issa expanded his lead just after midnight.

Here's where the race stands now:

U.S. Representative – 50th District 48% reporting

The 50th District — which is massive covering much of San Diego’s East County and extending north into Temecula — has sat vacant for nearly 10 months.

Najjar, a businessman and former Labor Department staffer, is aiming to flip the long-time red district. The Latino-Arab candidate was born in East County and has touted it throughout the race.

He came closer than many thought to flipping the district against Hunter in 2016 and this election may come down to swing voters.

Najjar said on Election Day that he hopes voters turnout to add "fresh faces. It's about the future not the past."

"I’m going to be a congressman for everyone. My message has been country over party since day one, people over politics," Campa-Najjar said. “We’re going to fight to lower taxes for California families and small businesses.”

Issa, on the other hand, said it's about experience.

"I’m a predictable conservative. I not only fit the district – I’ve represented most of it for a very long time," Issa said. "People know that I say what I believe and I will do what I say."

Issa represented the North County's District 49 for decades before leaving ahead of the 2020 election at a promised Trump Administration positiion that stalled.

“We’re feeling great,” he said Tuesday afternoon, hours before the polls were set to close in San Diego County. “The voters have really responded; our message of experience that you just can’t get any other way has resonated."