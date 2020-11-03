Results: Todd Gloria Takes Early Lead in San Diego Mayoral Race

As the votes were tallied for San Diego mayor on Election Night, Democrat Todd Gloria took an early lead against his challenger Barbara Bry and appeared ready to take the title in a speech to supporters.

"Tonight, San Diego, because of you, we are poised to make history," Gloria said hours after the polls closed. "While there are still votes to be counted, I believe that tonight is a night to celebrate."

Earlier in the evening, Bry said her campaign would continue to look closely at the votes in the coming days.

By 11 p.m., Gloria held 57% of the vote while Bry had 43% of the vote as votes still were being tallied.

Here's where the results stand now:

San Diego Councilmembers Monica Montgomery and Scott Sherman react to Todd Gloria’s public speech to San Diego voters.

San Diego is getting a new mayor after current Republican Mayor Kevin Falconer reached his two-term limit.

Gloria has served as interim mayor and two-term San Diego City Councilmember. If elected, Gloria would be the first Latino and first LGBTQ mayor for San Diego. He said if he takes the seat, he will "take the city out of neutral and put it into drive."

Councilmember Bry is in her first term and has worked as an entrepreneur. She spent the day calling last-minute voters to ensure supporters get to the polls.

San Diego Mayoral Candidate Barbara Bry thanks her family and voters despite the outcome of the race.

"Very excited about tonight," Bry said before the polls closed on Election Day. "It's been the culmination of a long journey and I have talked to residents all over the city and they are frustrated that city hall operates behind closed doors and with no transparency. And they know that when I'm the mayor, I'm going to change that and make City Hall responsible to our neighborhoods.

Whoever becomes the next mayor will face issues of homelessness, a housing crisis, police reform, and the largest budget deficit in the city's history, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a time when people are expecting their city government to deliver for them and we need to do a lot more when it comes to homelessness, a lot more when it comes to infrastructure and repairing our roads and a whole lot more when it comes to housing affordability," Gloria said.

Both candidates voted at polling locations on Election Day. Gloria said he was hopeful for a large voter turnout.

"We think that if the vast majority of San Diegans come show up and vote, we'll win," Gloria said. "We're really encouraged by the early numbers that we're seeing and hopeful for another wave here today on Election Day."