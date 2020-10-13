Vote By Mail

Registrar Receiving Tens of Thousands of Early-Voter Ballots

By City News Service

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported Monday it has received more than 137,000 completed ballots for the November election.

The ballots are in the process of being put through a sorting machine that captures images of voters' signatures for comparison to ones the registrar has on file, according to the agency.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego-area polling places will be open for four days instead of one, according to county Registrar Michael Vu.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 California primaries and the 2020 presidential election.

Democrats 36 mins ago

Ammar Campa-Najjar Draws Criticism From Dems Over East County Facebook Group Interview

Duncan Hunter 20 hours ago

50th Dist Candidates Campa-Najjar, Issa to Meet for Debate on NBC 7

Vu has announced that his office is working with county public health services to ensure the health and safety of election workers and voters. Personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies will be provided to staffers so they can conduct the election process safely.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Vote By MailvotingBallotsSan Diego County Registrar of Votersnovember election
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us