Over 1 Million San Diego County Registered Voters Have Returned Their Mail Ballots

San Diego County's Registrar of Voters reported Friday night that over 1 million San Diego County Registered voters have returned their mail-in ballots exceeding those in 2016.

The registrar of voters issued over 1.92 million mail ballots as of Oct. 31. During this time in 2016, the registrar of voters received 442,802 ballots.

In-person voting started Saturday to ease capacity. "Super poll" locations will be open for four days, from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Polls, as usual, will also be open on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person voters can even vote as early as Oct. 5 at the Registrar's Office, located at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

