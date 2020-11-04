Decision 2020

Man Who Died of Coronavirus Wins Election for North Dakota State Legislature

Republican David Andahl won his seat to the state House of Representatives less than one month after he died from COVID-19

By Tim Fitzsimons

Republican David Andahl, who died from COVID-19 in October, won his election to the North Dakota state legislature on Tuesday, NBC News reports.

Andahl, a "Trump Republican" according to the Grand Forks Herald, ran a primary challenge against a powerful Republican and won earlier this year. He was then endorsed by influential figures like Gov. Doug Burgum, who won re-election on Tuesday.

He was elected to the state House of Representatives for the 8th District alongside fellow Republican Dave Nehring, North Dakota election officials declared.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

