It's Election Day, San Diego! Here's What County Voters Should Know

The day has arrived for the most unique election in history.

Already more than 1 million registered voters in San Diego County have cast their ballots – from mail-in to in-person polls – and the Registrar of Voters estimates up to 85% of ballots will be returned this election.

Still haven’t voted? No need to fret since we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know:

Voting in Person

First thing’s first – there are fewer polling places this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. To remedy that, the region opened “super polling” locations early this year to give people enough time to vote in person if they wish.

On Election Day Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find your assigned polling place, check the back of your sample ballot for a location or use the Registrar of Voters’ Office’s guide.

Keep in mind that if you plan to cast your ballot in person, you will need to wear proper facial coverings and maintain social distancing at the polls. And don't forget to take your mail-in ballot with you so you can surrender it and vote in person.

Anyone who forgets to take their mail-in ballot can ask for a provisional ballot instead.

Californians who are not yet registered to vote can register at their assigned polling place.

Tracking Your Ballot

Did you already submit your mail-in ballot? Did you double check to make sure it was signed and dated? Then there’s a way you can track it.

BallotTrax is a free tool that registered voters can use to track the progress of their ballot. From when it was received to when the process is completed, voters can know every step of the way their ballot is taking.

To sign up for the service, voters will need to register with their name, date of birth and ZIP code. Via the individual voter’s preferred method of notification (such as text, email or phone), alerts will be sent about the ballot’s location.

Click here to sign up.

Races to Watch in San Diego County

From the local to the national scale, San Diego County residents have a lot to think about when it comes to who will represent them.

San Diego’s mayoral race includes two Democrats, City Council Member Barbara Bry and California Assembly Member Todd Gloria, who are seeking to replace Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who reached his two-term limit.

Democrats are also seeking to flip the Republican-majority Board of Supervisors as incumbent Republican Kristin Gaspar and Democratic hopeful Terra Lawson-Remer face off in a race to represent District 3.

NBC 7's Dave Summers heard from voters about what's on their minds.

East County’s race for the 50th Congressional District, which was left vacant following former Congressmember Duncan D. Hunter’s resignation, is in the spotlight. Republican congressman Darrell Issa is facing off against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Three board seats on the San Diego Unified School District Board are also up for grabs, and residents across the region will have a few Measures to consider.

For a more detailed look at the races to watch, click here.

Voter Safety

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to send every active registered voter in the state a mail-in ballot for the general election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters still have the option to vote in person, however, and are advised to keep their health in mind when going to the polls. Facial coverings are required for poll workers and voters at polling places, and social distancing will be mandated.

Hand sanitizer stands may be available at the polls.

Voters are entitled to cast their ballots safely without intimidation. It is a federal crime to make any threats of violence at the polls or to block the entrance of polls.

Anyone who has questions as to whether something at the polls is acceptable or not can contact the non-partisan election protection line at 1-866-OUR-VOTE.

Concerns of any civil unrest have been apparent across the country as some businesses board up their windows ahead of the election's results. San Diego-area law enforcement said it is prepared to react to "any anticipated problems on Election Day and the days thereafter."

Voter intimidation is an old tactic with a long and ugly history. And as voters begin lining up for early voting in states across the country, some behavior is already being reported – particularly by supporters of President Trump – that falls in the “gray area” between illegal voter intimidation and free speech. Here’s what to know when you go to the polls.