Georgette Gomez Concedes 53rd District Race to Leader Sara Jacobs

U.S. Representative – 53rd District 88% reporting

Georgette Gomez has conceded the race in the 53rd Congressional District to Sara Jacobs, according to a tweet sent on Election Night.

According to early results, Jacobs took a commanding 18% lead. By 9:38 p.m., Gomez said via a tweet that the race had gone Jacobs' way.

Tonight's results do not define my commitment to building a more just society, I will continue to do the work along with you all. Thank you to all the volunteers, to the community leaders who supported my campaign, and to my family for being on this journey with me. — Georgette Gómez (@SDGeorgette) November 4, 2020

After almost 20 years in office, Congresswoman Susan Davis is retiring from representing California's 53rd District. NBC 7 political reporter Priya Sridhar spoke with the two women who are looking to take her spot in the House.

The 53rd Congressional District is a mostly Democratic district that covers La Mesa, Lemon Grove, parts of El Cajon, Chula Vista and central San Diego neighborhoods like Hillcrest and North Park.

Jacobs won the primary with 29% of the vote while Gomez took runner-up with 20%.

Jacobs is a policy advisor who also worked for the Obama administration. It's hard to mention her without noting that she's also the granddaughter of Qualcomm founder Irwin Jacobs. She says her top priorities are gun control, affordable housing and climate change. Like Gomez, she believes the next congress will have a tough road ahead in passing stimulus bills to help people struggling during the pandemic.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

"We're feeling really good," Jacobs told NBC 7 before the first round of election results were counted. "I've been on the phone with voters all day and I can tell you there is a lot of energy and excitement, and voters are really excited to send a new generation of leaders to Congress."

That new generation of leaders, according to Jacobs, will have a lot on their plate but will benefit from looking at old problems through a new lens.

"The next Congress, I think, is going to be dealing with how we get out of the current economic and public health crisis, and my priorities within that is making sure that assistance actually gets to those who need it most -- our families and our small businesses. So, I'm really proud to be endorsed by the East County Chamber of Commerce and I've worked with small business owners across the district to come up with a plan on how we can better support them. And for families, I think one of the most important things we need to do is push to make sure that there is funding for child care in any stimulus package," she said.

#CA53 was a stunning race.



A surprise retirement.



A crowded primary.



And a Latina, LGBTQ, SD City Council President, and rising star of local Democratic politics is defeated HANDILY...



...by the granddaughter of a billionaire who out-campaigned her. https://t.co/kGYuFSTwAq — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) November 4, 2020

Jacobs and Gomez separated themselves from 10 other candidates in the Primary Election, and were going toe-to-toe to fill the seat left vacant by Rep. Susan Davis, the longest-running member of San Diego's congressional delegation.

Rep. Davis left the seat vacant after her retirement and did not endorse any candidate.

Gomez was hoping to become possibly the first Latina LGBTQ representative to serve the House.