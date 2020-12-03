voter turnout

Election Certified: Here are the Final Results for San Diego County's 2020 Election

By Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's been 30 days since the 2020 General Election and the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office has finished tallying ballots to certify the results in local elections.

The Registrar of Voters counted nearly 1.95 million ballots this year, accounting for 83.5% of San Diego's voters. That's up from the 1.35 million voters who turned out in the 2016 Presidential election.

For the 2020 election, all registered voters were automatically mailed a ballot to reduce in-person voting amid the pandemic and it appeared to have worked. More than 1.44 million mail-in ballots were returned while only 189,600 ballots were cast at polling locations.

See all final election results here.

Among the certified election results were the outcomes of two close races, one of which came down to only five votes.

Dustin Trotter pulled ahead of Samm Hurst in the tight race for Santee City Council District 4. Here are the final results:

  • Santee School Seat 4

    % reporting

    • Elana Levens-Craig

      74%

      20,300

    • Jacob Terenzini

      26%

      7,153

And, former Assembly Member Joel Anderson pulled ahead of Poway Mayor Steve Vaus by less than 300 points to secure the District 2 seat for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

  • County Board of Supervisors District 2

    % reporting

    • Joel Anderson

      50%

      145,103

    • Steve Vaus

      50%

      144,821

In other notable races, former Assembly Member Todd Gloria pulled ahead of former City Council Member Barbara Bry in the race for Mayor of San Diego, becoming the city's first openly gay and Latino mayor; a new Board of Supervisors will have a Democratic majority for the first time in about three decades; and newcomer Sara Jacobs beat out former San Diego City Council Member Georgette Gomez to become one of the youngest Congress members in the House of Representatives.

NBC 7 has coverage you count on for the 2020 General Election. Get full Decision 2020 coverage here.

voter turnoutDecision 20202020 ElectionElection ResultsRegistered Voters
