Challenger Leading Board of Supervisors Dist. 3, Party Majority Could Flip Blue

The third San Diego County Board of Supervisors district seat isn't the only one up for grabs, but the winner will decide the party majority on the board.

If incumbent Kristin Gaspar wins, the board will lean red as it virtually always has. If Democratic challenger Terra Lawson-Remer wins, the seat will flip blue and Democrats will have the majority for the first time in around three decades.

According to partial Election Night results, Lawson-Remer held a commanding lead with 60% of the vote.

District 3 spans the coastal communities of Del Mar and Encinitas, as well as east across state Route 52, and also includes the Interstate 15 connected communities of Tierrasanta and Escondido. At the top of the agenda for the district is picking up the pieces from the pandemic.

Districts 1, 2 and 3 are all getting new supervisors this year. District 1 has two Democratic candidates, and District 2 has two Republican candidates. Districts 4 and 5 are represented by a Democrat and a Republican, respectively.

District 3 has approximately 17,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans. San Diego's Democrats want to flip the seat and, in a presidential election year, the higher-than-usual turnout will also likely play a role in the outcome.

Lawson-Remer is an economist and environmental attorney who worked in the Treasury Department during the Obama Administration. She believes a slower approach to reopening is a better approach.

"Our route to reopening our economy is investing in public health," Lawson-Remer said weeks before Election Night. "To me, the notion that we're calling to reopen bars before we're reopening childcare and schools is an insult to working families."

Gaspar has served as supervisor for District 3 since 2016. She's also served four years on the Encinitas City Council and was the first elected mayor of Encinitas. She's been a proponent of opening up businesses to reduce the impact of the pandemic on small business owners.

"We need to really make sure that our businesses are ready, and, in my opinion, they are indeed ready," Gaspar told NBC 7 in September. "We need to keep a keen eye on our school re-openings and, most importantly, we need to meet people where they're at."

Gaspar's campaign said she had no plans for speaking publicly on Election Night.