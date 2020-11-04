Bond to Improve Schools Appears Headed to Approval in La Mesa Spring Valley School District

Voters in La Mesa and Spring Valley appear to have passed a bond measure that would tax property owners to pay for improvements to schools.

The $138 million bond will be paid over close to 30 years.

“I thought it would pass," said La Mesa Spring Valley School District superintendent David Feliciano, who said the money would fix leaky roofs, improve Internet infrastructure, sewer, air conditioning and provide fencing for better security. "We’re surprised it’s done as well as it has. It’s wonderful."

At La Mesa Dale Elementary School, for example, visitors who park their cars must walk past the playground and through the middle of the campus before getting to the office to sign in.

“I love it!,” said Lanae Cervantes, who is a teacher and parent of two children at the school. "That way, people can sign inm and they know who is on campus. It’s going to mean great things for our schools, great things for our kids."

Feliciano said that during the March primary, 90 percent of state bond measures failed.

“It was unprecedented,” Feliciano said.

Now, students are home doing distance learning, and he said people know the importance of schools in their communities.

“Really difficult times and tragedies tend to bring people together, so I think that made a huge difference,” Feliciano said.

Wilson agreed. When asked if she was surprised Measure V passed, given the economic hardships some are suffering, she said, “Honestly, I was, I initially thought, 'There’s no way this measure is going to pass,' but I think what it shows is kind of what this COVID experience has brought to many of us, is that community is important.”