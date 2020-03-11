Michael Bloomberg

Bloomberg Donates $500,000 to Register Latino Voters

Bloomberg's donation will help pay the costs of registering 500,000 new voters this election cycle, Voto Latino's co-founder said

In this file photo, voters prepare their ballots in voting booths during early voting for the California presidential primary election at an L.A. County 'vote center' on March 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, fresh off having spent more than $500 million on his failed presidential bid, gave $500,000 to a group registering young Latinos to vote, NBC News reports.

Bloomberg made the donation to Voto Latino, a group founded by the actress Rosario Dawson and María Teresa Kumar, the group's president.

"President Trump has spent four years attacking and slandering Latino communities, but in November, Latinos will have a chance to make their voices heard," Bloomberg said in a statement first provided to NBC News.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 California primaries and the 2020 presidential election.

50th District 15 hours ago

Issa Says He’s Headed to Runoff for 50th District, DeMaio Concedes

Decision 2020 Mar 7

Close San Diego Races to Watch

Kumar said Bloomberg's donation will help pay the costs of registering 500,000 new voters this election cycle. That's part of a larger effort to register and get to the polls 1 million Latino voters in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin and other key states ahead of November.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Michael BloombergDONALD TRUMPElections 2020
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us