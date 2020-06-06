Joe Biden

Biden Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination for November Showdown Against Trump

The Democratic nominee will be officially selected by delegates at the DNC, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held August 17- 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Joe Biden won enough delegates on Saturday to become the Democratic presidential nominee in November’s showdown against President Donald Trump, NBC News projects.

To win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on the first ballot at the party's convention, a candidate must receive support from a majority of pledged delegates — at least 1,991 of the total 3,979 pledged delegates available.

Heading into the weekend, Biden had already amassed a projected 1,970 pledged delegates, according to NBC News, after winning a series of Democratic primaries on June 2.

Biden will be officially selected by delegates at the Democratic National Convention, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held August 17- 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

