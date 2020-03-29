Biden Debuts Podcast in His Virtual Campaign for President

Former Vice President Joe Biden took his virtual presidential campaign to the next level Monday when he launched a podcast as the coronavirus forces him to get creative in reaching voters otherwise distracted by a global pandemic, NBC News reports.

The podcast "Here’s the Deal" is intended to provide listeners "a voice of clarity during uncertain times" by delving into pressing subjects affecting Americans' day-to-day lives in conversations between Biden and "national top experts," according to its media kit.

"Hey, Team Biden. It’s Joe, and I’m sitting in Wilmington, Delaware," Biden says at the top of the debut podcast. "It’s a scary time, people are confused, things are changing every day, every hour so I wanted to have this conversation with you now if we could."

The podcast is another way for the campaign to try to connect with voters confined to their homes -- a challenge recent political candidates have not had to face. The launch comes one week after Biden debuted his home TV studio in his basement, where he was able to reinsert himself into the national conversation on cable news following several technical difficulties encountered in his first week of "working from home."

