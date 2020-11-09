Barbara Bry Concedes, Todd Gloria Set to Be San Diego's Next Mayor

San Diego mayoral candidate Barbara Bry conceded the election on Monday, clearing the way for challenger Todd Gloria to take the title and make several firsts for the city.

Bry said she called Gloria on Sunday to congratulate him. As of the latest tally, Gloria was ahead in the race by nearly 12 points.

Here's where the results stand now:

Mayor of San Diego % reporting

Gloria is set to become the first Latino and first LGBTQ mayor for San Diego. He has served as interim mayor and two-term San Diego City Councilmember and said he said he's going to "take the city out of neutral and put it into drive."

In response to the concession announcement, Gloria thanked Bry and looked toward the future.

"I want to thank Councilmember Bry for her service to our City and I wish her and her family well. It is time to put the campaign behind us and come together as San Diegans to resolve the many challenges we face. Voters have embraced my vision of creating a City that works for all of us. It’s now time to turn that vision into reality. I am honored to be the next Mayor of San Diego," Gloria said.

As the first votes rolled in on Election Night, Democrat Gloria took an early lead against his challenger and appeared ready to take the title in a speech to supporters.

"Tonight, San Diego, because of you, we are poised to make history," Gloria said hours after the polls closed. "While there are still votes to be counted, I believe that tonight is a night to celebrate."

Earlier in the evening, Bry said her campaign would continue to look closely at the votes in the coming days but the gap never closed.

San Diego Councilmembers Monica Montgomery and Scott Sherman react to Todd Gloria’s public speech to San Diego voters.

Bry, also a Democrat, was an entrepreneur before taking a seat on the San Diego City Council. When asked if she would consider running again, she said she planned to take time to spend time with family and doesn't think she will run for political office again but added "you never say never."

San Diego is getting a new mayor after current Republican Mayor Kevin Falconer reached his two-term limit. His successor will face issues of homelessness, a housing crisis, police reform, and the largest budget deficit in the city's history, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a time when people are expecting their city government to deliver for them and we need to do a lot more when it comes to homelessness, a lot more when it comes to infrastructure and repairing our roads and a whole lot more when it comes to housing affordability," Gloria said on Election Night.

Gloria is expected to be sworn in on December 10.