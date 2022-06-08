US Capitol Riot

D.C. Chiropractor Who Stormed Capitol Arrested on Jan. 6 Charges

A source familiar with the case confirmed to NBC News the arrest of David Walls-Kaufman of the Capitol Hill Chiropractic Center

A D.C. chiropractor who stormed the halls of Congress on Jan. 6 was arrested on federal charges Wednesday as FBI special agents descended on his office just blocks from the Capitol.

A source familiar with the case confirmed to NBC News the arrest of David Walls-Kaufman of the Capitol Hill Chiropractic Center. It was not immediately clear exactly where Walls-Kaufman was arrested. NBC News has reached out to Walls-Kaufman's lawyer for comment.

Walls-Kaufman was identified by online sleuths in August. Images and videos released in other Jan. 6 cases show Walls-Kaufman pulling up his hoodie as he joins the mob forcing its way past officers and into the Capitol building, in the hallway outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

The case against Walls-Kaufman has not been unsealed, but the source familiar with the case said he would make a court appearance Thursday, the same day the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot holds its first public hearing.

