Climate Protesters Arrested Outside Annual Congressional Baseball Game

The demonstrations came a day after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he would support a legislative package that includes climate change provisions.

Three people were arrested Thursday outside the annual Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, D.C., as protesters demanded that lawmakers act with more urgency to address climate change.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested three people for unlawful entry. Further details were not immediately available.

Video showed protesters outside the event at Nationals Park holding signs that read “This is a climate emergency” and “Democrats: Seal the deal on climate!"

The annual game between House Republicans and Democrats went on as scheduled, with the only interruption coming from a rain delay. Republicans shut out Democrats 10-0.

The protests took place one day after an announcement that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had agreed to a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on a legislative package that includes provisions to address climate change.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

