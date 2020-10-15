Chris Christie

Chris Christie Says He Was in ICU for 7 Days Battling Covid-19, Urges Americans to Wear Masks

"No one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others," Christie said in a statement

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday urged Americans to wear masks to fight the coronavirus that put him in intensive care for seven days, and warned the virus is "something to take very seriously."

Christie was one of a number of people with ties to the White House who tested positive for the coronavirus at around the same time as President Donald Trump.

"I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day. I was wrong. I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team," Christie said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Politics

Trump administration 1 hour ago

Trump's Election-Eve Drug Discounts for Seniors Get Snagged

early voting 10 hours ago

Hours Long Lines Greet Early Voters in Some States

The government's top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, last week called the Rose Garden event, where few attendees wore masks, a "superspreader event."

The longtime Trump ally said he's now recovered from his illness and appeared to distance himself from the president, who said he felt better than he's felt in decades after getting treated for the virus.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Chris Christiecoronavirus pandemicTrump administrationWhite Houseface masks
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us