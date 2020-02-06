Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg Responds to Iowa Voter Who Pulled Her Support After Realizing He’s Gay

A viral video shows the Iowa caucusgoer rescinding her support for Pete Buttigieg after discovering the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor is married to a man

Pete Buttigeig on Wednesday praised a campaign volunteer who responded to an Iowa caucusgoer's decision to rescind her support after learning that Buttigieg is in same-sex marriage, saying he was proud that the volunteer had spoke to the woman "with respect," NBC News reports.

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle asked the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, about a viral video of the encounter.

“How real is that? How big of an issue is that for you?” Ruhle asked.

Buttigieg, who has been married to Chasten Buttigieg since 2018, said he “felt proud of our organizer volunteer,” precinct captain Nikki van den Heever, “who on my behalf was speaking to her and speaking to her with respect.”

