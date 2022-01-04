Biden: Be Concerned About Omicron, But Don't Be Alarmed

President Joe Biden urge the American public to wear masks in public and reiterated calls to get vaccinated and boosted as his administration seeks to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Speaking during a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House, Biden looked to convey his administration's urgency toward addressing the new variant and to convince wary Americans that the current surge bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year's deadly winter. He emphasized that vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs have mitigated the danger for the overwhelming majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated.



“Be concerned about omicron, but don’t be alarmed," Biden said. "But, if you’re unvaccinated, you have some reason to be alarmed; some will die, needlessly die.”

Over the past several weeks Americans have seen dire warnings about hospitals reaching capacity amid staffing shortages, thousands of holiday flight cancellations in part because crews were ill or in quarantine, and intermittent reports of school closures because of the more-transmissible variant.

Biden also announced that the U.S. is doubling its order for an anti-viral pill produced by Pfizer that was recently authorized by the FDA to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. That means 20 million doses, with the first 10 million pills to be delivered by June.

Combined with other therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma, 4 million treatments that are effective against the omicron variant would be available by the end of January, Biden said.

His speech comes as the U.S. reported over 1 million COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data compiled by NBC News, although many of the cases were likely backlogged from the New Year's weekend.

Policymakers and health authorities have been mindful of the toll on the economy and the education system.

Public heath experts have said that eradicating the virus is unlikely and that the world will instead have to find a way to keep COVID-19 down to an acceptable level, the way it does with the flu.

Last week, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended COVID-19 isolation period from 10 days to five, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said: “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

And on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave its OK for Pfizer booster shots for children as young as 12, another development that could have a bearing on the ability of schools to stay open. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older.