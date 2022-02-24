Supreme Court

Biden Has Made Decision on Supreme Court Nominee, Will Announce Soon

The White House has said President Joe Biden would name his pick before March 1

us supreme court jan 16 2022
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden has decided on his Supreme Court nominee, two sources familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday night.

It was not clear whom the president had chosen to nominate to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring this year.

Names that have been mentioned as finalists include Ketanji Brown Jackson and J. Michelle Childs, who are both federal judges, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed earlier this week that Biden had spoken with the three judges.

One source said Thursday that an announcement could come before the weekend.


President Biden has interviewed three finalists for the Supreme Court vacancy. When he was a presidential candidate, Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in U.S. History.

