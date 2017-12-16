What’s Next for Net Neutrality, and When Will We See Change?

The FCC is set to dismantle rules requiring internet service providers to ensure consumers have equal access to all online content.

Net Neutrality: What It Is and Why It Matters

After years of playing what internet service providers have likened to "regulatory ping pong" with net neutrality rules, the game is still far from finished, NBC News reported.

The attorneys general of New York and Washington state have already announced they plan to sue. However, it's likely that Congress may hold the key to ending the expensive and time-consuming back-and-forth over net neutrality.

"That is the only way you are going to have sustainable net neutrality," Roslyn Layton, a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, told NBC News.

Since 2015, net neutrality rules have required internet service providers to be regulated under Title II, like a utility, helping to control what consumers are charged and ensuring all traffic is treated equally.

