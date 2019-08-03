U.S. Warned Sweden of 'Negative Consequences' if A$AP Rocky Wasn't Released

The U.S. government warned Sweden of “negative consequences” as it advocated for rapper A$AP Rocky during his trial on assault charges in Stockholm this week, according to a pair of letters released by the Swedish Prosecution Authority and obtained by NBC News partner Aftonbladet. The U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs wrote to Swedish prosecutors urging them to release Rocky. "The government of the United States of America wants to resolve this case as soon as possible to avoid potentially negative consequences to the U.S.-Swedish bilateral relationship," Ambassador Robert O'Brien wrote in the letter, dated Wednesday. Rocky was released from jail on Friday pending the verdict, with President Donald Trump celebrating the news on Twitter. "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!" Trump said. The rapper landed back on U.S. soil Saturday.