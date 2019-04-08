US Secret Service Director Randolph Alles Is Leaving

In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo, Director of the United States Secret Service, Randolph "Tex" Alles, speaks at the Atlanta Press Club in Atlanta.

Randolph Alles, the director of the U.S. Secret Service, is leaving his position, NBC News confirmed on Monday.

Alles, a retired Marine major general who was appointed two years ago, reports to the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned under pressure on Sunday night and is leaving the post on Wednesday.

More ousters of agency heads within DHS are possible.

CNN first reported Alles departure.

Kirstjen Nielsen Out as Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary

Kirstjin Nielsen resigned as the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday, marking an end to her controversial era at the helm of a department that oversaw migrant families separated at the border and a rising number of apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Nielsen has held the post since December 2017. (Published 6 hours ago)

Alles was tapped by Trump in April 2017 to lead the agency. He was the first director of the agency in at least 100 years to not come from the agency's ranks, according to The New York Times.